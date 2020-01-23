23 Jan 2020
Of those taken off – 2.2% of all RVNs – some 70 have subsequently applied to have their name restored to the register.
IMAGE: nanantachoke / Fotolia.
More than 400 VNs have been removed from the RCVS Register of Veterinary Nurses as a result of non-payment of their annual renewal fee.
The annual renewal fee for VNs is due 1 November every year, although they had until midnight 31 December 2019 to pay before being removed from the register. On 1 January 2020, 409 VNs were removed from the register for failure to meet the payment deadline.
However, some 70 VNs have subsequently applied to have their name restored – which carries a fee of £58 – on top of the £69 renewal fee.
This year has seen a reduction in VN removals from the register, with the number of removals as a percentage of the whole profession standing at 2.2%, compared to 2.7% of the profession being removed in 2019.
A list of individuals removed from the register – not including those who applied to be restored prior to 11:30am on 2 January – has been published.
Those who have been removed from the register and want to be restored can do so by contacting the RCVS registration department by telephone (020 7202 0707) or by email.
For questions regarding payment of the annual fee, contact the RCVS financial department by telephone 020 7202 0723 or by email.