17 Nov 2020
Vet nurse completes MBA in senior leadership, an academically challenging qualification that provides an overview of key business practices and is highly valued by top employers.
A former veterinary nurse who started her career as a kennel assistant has achieved a prestigious academic qualification.
Becky Dobell has achieved her Master of Business Administration (MBA) qualification from York St John University Business School after two years of studying part-time.
Ms Dobell (pictured) is senior business support manager at VetPartners and, until 2012, worked as an RVN at Willows Veterinary Group in Cheshire, where she started as a Saturday girl while still at school before joining full-time as an SVN.
She is among 12 VetPartners employees, many from clinical backgrounds, who have completed or are completing the MBA in senior leadership – a qualification that includes areas such as business strategy, change management and leading teams.
Ms Dobell, who will put her new-found knowledge to good use when she is a guest speaker at SPVS-VMG’s virtual summit on 1 December, said: “Being a veterinary nurse, who started as a Saturday girl, gave me the best possible grounding in the industry. As a profession, veterinary nurses have such versatile and transferable skills about all aspects of practice life.
“Completing the MBA has given me a different perspective of leadership and an ability to look at the bigger picture. I feel it has improved my leadership confidence and business knowledge, which I hope will ultimately benefit VetPartners.”
She added: “I feel it is really positive VetPartners supports employees to develop their careers and learn new skills. What I’ve been doing was really encouraged and I was always able to seek support from inside the business while I was doing the MBA.”