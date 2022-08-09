9 Aug 2022
The duo will start their trek by scaling Snowdon before travelling to Cadair Idris and then the final mountain Pen y Fan to raise money for Mind.
Two vet nurses are taking on the challenge of climbing the Welsh three peaks on 13 August for charity.
RVN colleagues Millie Deakin and Katie Webb, who work at Mount Vets Veterinary Hospital in Somerset, are tackling The Welsh Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Mind – a charity close to both the nurses’ hearts.
The intrepid duo, who have been walking with their dogs – border terrier Hattie and springer spaniel-Labrador retriever-cross Dale – most weekends in preparation for the challenge, will start their trek by scaling Snowdon at 5am before travelling to Cadair Idris and then the final mountain Pen y Fan in the evening.
The pair – who recently completed a trial run of Pen y Fan, which they said went well – hope to complete the challenge within 12 hours.
Miss Deakin said: “We decided to do this challenge on a whim, but it has grown into something really enjoyable. We have been training hard with the help our dogs and we’re hoping that we can raise enough to help others.
“We are fund-raising for the charity Mind, which we chose as we know mental health affects so many people in the industry, as well as people close to us. So far, we have raised around £600, but would like to get £1,000 if possible.”
Miss Webb added: “The best views come from the hardest climb… quite literally. I am looking forward to this challenge and hope the funds raised can go towards helping others.”
To support Miss Deakin and Miss Webb, visit their JustGiving page.