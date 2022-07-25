25 Jul 2022
Reforms to the charity’s rules will also enable veterinary nurses to access financial support and put themselves forward to be trustees.
Vetlife president Graham Dick signs the Notice of Resolution.
Veterinary nurses can now become full members of the charity Vetlife after members approved proposed reforms to its rules.
The changes, which have been welcomed by groups including the BVNA and RCVS, will enable RVNs to access financial help from the charity and become trustees for the first time.
Vetlife leaders said its new Articles of Association will extend its charitable objectives to all RCVS-registered veterinary surgeons and VNs, becoming more representative of the wider sector.
A previous review of the charity’s rules in 2008 found more needed to be done to recognise multidisciplinary approaches to service provision.
Vetlife president Graham Dick said the new rules would provide “a significant way forward” for the organisation.
He added: “I am especially proud that the significant role played by veterinary nurses as part of the professional veterinary team is now recognised.
“Not only are veterinary nurses essential contributors to the health and well-being of animals for which they care, they also provide a wide range of support to fellow members of the veterinary community, either directly or as volunteers or fund-raisers for Vetlife.
“The additional insights and breadth of experience they can bring to the activities of the charity can only benefit its future direction and the veterinary community overall.”
BVNA junior vice-president Charlotte Pace said her organisation was “very excited” at the changes.
She said: “We hope that allowing veterinary nurses to stand for nomination as trustees will allow our voices to be heard far and wide.
“Veterinary nurses, just like vets, have pressures and demands in and outside the workplace that sometimes can benefit from a little outside help – especially from such great charities like Vetlife. The BVNA is proud to be working with Vetlife in the coming years.”
Former RCVS president Kate Richards added: “The actions from Vetlife are key ways to recognise all the work that VNs do to protect and care for the nation’s animals.
“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Vetlife on future projects to ensure that everyone working across the veterinary professions is given the resources they need to look after their well-being.”
Vetlife’s next annual meeting is due to take place on 7 September. Nominations for election as a trustee should be submitted no later than noon on 3 August. For more details, visit the Vetlife website or email [email protected]