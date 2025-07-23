23 Jul 2025
Owners have been warned to seek veterinary advice if they fear their pets have taken counterfeit products after suspect pills and a press were discovered during police raids.
Some of the fake supplements seized in police raids. Image: City of London Police.
Pet owners have been urged to seek veterinary advice if they fear their animals have consumed fake supplements following the seizure of tens of thousands of suspected counterfeit products.
Two men have been arrested and bailed following a series of police raids on addresses in three English counties last week.
Detectives said today (23 July) that a pill press and a large quantity of what they described as “YuMOVE type supplement pills” were among the items seized.
The discovery has also prompted an appeal by the chief executive of its owner, Lintbells, for any pet owners who may be affected by fake products to act quickly.
In a statement issued through the City of London Police, Fiona Hope said: “Pet well-being is our number one priority, and we work hard to ensure our ingredients are subjected to rigorous safety checks and tests to hold up our high-quality standards and to safeguard pet health.
“Customers should verify that their product comes from genuine reputable sellers. Anyone who is concerned that their dog has consumed counterfeit supplements should contact their vet.
“Customers can be guaranteed genuine product if they buy direct from YuMOVE.”
Officers from the force’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) carried on raids at four residential addresses across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Nottinghamshire last Wednesday (16 July).
Three storage units in Hertfordshire, plus a further site in Nottinghamshire, were also searched later that day.
The force said that, in addition to the suspect pills, around 20,000 dog toys and 3,000 leads – all of which are suspected to be counterfeit – were seized. It has also urged pet owners to be vigilant for signs of faked goods.
Two men, aged 30 and 33 respectively, were arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of fraud, trademark and money laundering offences. They have since been released under investigation.
PIPCU officers said the case was initially referred to them by Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit and the Company of Animals, which produces several of the products that are suspected of having been faked.
Although police are examining the possibility that the toys and leads were being sold online, they have stressed there is no evidence to suggest the supplements were being traded via Amazon.
Ms Hope added that all third-party sellers of counterfeit YuMOVE products had been removed from Amazon last November.