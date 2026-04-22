22 Apr 2026
Warning issued over EU pet travel rule change
Pet owners in Great Britain may need new documents if they want to take their pets on holiday with them after new regulations came into force.
Image © Kira_Yan / Adobe Stock
British pet owners have been urged to act now if they want to take their pets on holiday following the implementation of new EU rules.
From today, 22 April, EU pet passports are only being issued to people whose main home, rather than a holiday home, is inside the bloc.
That means papers issued prior to the change may no longer be valid and travellers from Great Britain may need new papers to take their pets away with them.
New guidance
The APHA has stressed holidays with pets are still possible but has urged holidaymakers to check the new guidance via the gov.uk website, as well as any specific rules for their destination.
A spokesperson added: “To avoid delays and ensure a smooth journey, pet owners residing in Great Britain should get an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) if they’re travelling from Great Britain to an EU country.”
The changes do allow individual AHCs to be used for up to six months for onward travel within the EU or returning to Britain, as long as rabies vaccinations remain valid.
New limit
However, a new certificate will still be required for every trip from Britain to the EU.
A new limit of five pets per private vehicle has also been introduced, rather than five per person, though some exceptions apply for animals travelling for competitions, events or training purposes.
Meanwhile, people accompanying pets they do not own will need to carry written permission from the owner in addition to the animals’ travel documents. The pet will also have to travel within five days of the owner.