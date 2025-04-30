30 Apr 2025
Clinicians in Cambridgeshire hope to raise awareness of the parasite after a cockerpoo was referred to them for treatment.
Ava the cockerpoo, helped by the team at DWR.
A dog is recovering at home following treatment for a rare parasitic infection at a Cambridgeshire referral practice.
Clinicians from DWR Veterinary Specialists near Newmarket hope that highlighting the case of the six-year-old cockerpoo, named Ava, will help to raise awareness of the threat posed by Crenosoma vulpis, also known as fox lungworm.
Ava was referred to the practice when antibiotic and allergy treatments failed to address her lethargy and breathing issues.
Although a rapid lungworm test at DWR was negative, a CT scan revealed the fox lungworm infection.
The parasite is contracted by ingesting slugs or snails infected with its larvae that are spread through fox faeces.
Internal medicine consultant Will Bayton said: “We carried out a bronchoscopy to assess Ava’s airways and take samples and it was then we saw the fox lungworm worms wriggling around.
“It’s really rare to see fox lungworm during a bronchoscopy, which shows the value of this procedure in identifying certain parasites because the rapid test came back as negative.”
Ava was given worm treatment and anti-parasite medication and is also receiving a monthly anti-parasite treatment.