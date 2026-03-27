27 Mar 2026
Dogs Trust says “clear, accessible information” from the sector could help problem that means thousands of owners will give up pets this year.
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New figures have indicated barely a fifth of dog owners researched the potential costs of veterinary care before acquiring their pets.
Dogs Trust officials argued “clear, accessible information” from the sector could help to address a problem that has already contributed to thousands of owners seeking to give up their pets this year alone.
But the BVA said it was already helping members to address those issues, despite data suggesting fewer than one in 20 clients obtain veterinary advice prior to purchase.
The issue has emerged following the release of key findings from Dogs Trust’s annual National Dog Survey, in which more than 340,000 people participated. It found just 22% of owners had looked into veterinary costs pre-acquisition, while the proportion that investigated acquisition or adoption costs was only slightly higher at 27%.
The picture was little better on other topics with only 29% examining both breed and training methods before acquiring their dogs and a third (33%) looking into exercise needs.
Dogs Trust senior public affairs officer Josh Heath said: “Because veterinary professionals are trusted sources of animal health advice, the vet sector is well placed to support people earlier in their decision-making.
“By making clear, accessible information available in practices and online, including guidance on the responsibilities of ownership, lifetime costs and preventive health care, vets can help prospective owners make more informed decisions before bringing a dog home.”
The scale of the potential consequences from a lack of research were further emphasised by the charity’s revelation that more than 7,000 owners have sought its help with giving up their dogs already this year. Around 30% of them were reported as saying they were no longer able to cope with owning a dog, while 11% cited financial pressures.
Although the trust, together with the RSPCA, is currently consulting the public on its newly developed responsible ownership framework, Mr Heath said the current level of requests showed the need for prospective owners to understand the commitment needed before acquiring a pet.
He added: “Responsible dog ownership starts long before a dog arrives in the home.
“Taking the time to properly research a dog’s needs, the costs involved and where the dog is coming from can make all the difference in giving them a happy, healthy life.”
The survey also indicated many owners relied on what the charity described as “informal” information sources to guide their decisions, with only 6% seeking advice from welfare organisations.
Although that proportion more than doubled to 13% among owners who adopted dogs from rescue or rehoming groups, nearly half (49%) said they had gathered information through internet searches, while 17% had turned to social media. BVA president Rob Williams agreed veterinary professionals were “well-placed to offer pre-purchase advice”, but highlighted data from the Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey that showed fewer than 5% of clients sought veterinary advice before purchasing a pet.
He added: “We’re supporting our members to have these conversations with a range of helpful resources that cover the value and costs of veterinary care, including preventive measures such as vaccinations.”