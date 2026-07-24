24 Jul 2026
‘Welfare washing’ jibe as greyhound racing centenary marked
Policymakers in England and Northern Ireland are being urged to follow the lead of Wales and Scotland by legislating against the sport.
Greyhound racing bosses have been accused of “welfare washing” as campaigners step up their fight for a ban during the sport’s centenary celebrations.
A new report has also argued the activity is becoming more dangerous for dogs, with trackside euthanasia cases rising sharply since its dedicated welfare strategy was implemented.
But officials have insisted their approach remains guided by current veterinary analysis and claimed the sport was being used as “a political football”.
Debate over the sport’s future has intensified ahead of today’s, 24 July, 100th anniversary of the UK’s first licensed greyhound race meeting.
Abolition march
While the occasion is being celebrated by the sport, a march demanding its abolition is due to take place in London tomorrow.
A ban is also advocated in the report from the RSPCA, Blue Cross, Dogs Trust and Hope Rescue, which said the sport’s own data showed a 62% increase in the annual number of dogs euthanised at trackside since the launch of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) “A Good Life for Every Greyhound” welfare strategy in 2022.
Hope Rescue chief executive Vanessa Waddon said: “Only a phased end to greyhound racing can provide meaningful protection for these dogs.
“The industry’s own figures show that its welfare commitments are failing, making its claims of prioritising greyhound welfare little more than welfare washing.”
But GBGB chief executive Mark Bird insisted the sport was “fit for the 21st century” at the recent publication of its annual track injury and retirement data report for 2025.
Welfare standards
He said: “Our commitment to continuous improvement remains steadfast and we will always be driven by the latest scientific and veterinary research to enhance welfare standards across the sport.
“With greyhound racing used as a political football in Scotland and Wales, it has not been an easy year for the greyhound community.
“However, as we approach the sport’s centenary, we are looking forward to celebrating all that our sport has achieved and what more it has to offer.”
The board has also pointed to recently published genomics research as a further sign of its commitment to the welfare issue.
But Blue Cross chief executive Chris Burghes said: “The significant improvements needed to protect the welfare of these dogs have not been made and we do not believe ever will be.”