15 May 2025
Bethany Pope is one of only three nurses in the UK to secure the qualification during the past year.
A West Yorkshire-based RVN has joined an elite group of clinicians to secure an exclusive industry qualification.
Bethany Pope, who works at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, has become one of just three UK nurses to achieve veterinary technician specialist (VTS) status in anaesthesia in 2024, and only 17 worldwide.
Miss Pope, who has worked at the Linneaus-owned practice since 2019, now leads a team of six anaesthesia nurses and said that “thinking of my patients and peers was really the inspiration” for pursuing the distinction.
She added: “I wanted to prove I was able to work at the top of my licence and be the best I could possibly be for the patients.
“Having a better understanding of anaesthesia allowed me to better support patients through procedures and nurse them.”
The VTS qualification recognises nurses who specialise in specific disciplines including emergency and critical care, internal medicine, surgery and dentistry.
To pursue it, nurses need five years’ professional experience in the discipline, 40 hours of relevant CPD in the speciality, and two letters of recommendation from a specialist just to begin the application process.
Requirements for Miss Pope’s qualification, which took around two years to achieve, included the completion of four case reports and two exams.
She hailed the “invaluable help” she received at Paragon including Linnaeus’ support package for nurses holding or working toward VTS status, including internal mentoring, aid from the group’s nursing central support team, additional CPD allowances and networking opportunities.
Paragon’s interim clinical director Chris Linney said: “This is an exceptional achievement for Bethany and the whole team at Paragon is very proud of her.
“She has demonstrated her care and compassion for her patients over many years, and this globally recognised qualification is a fitting reward for her hard work.”