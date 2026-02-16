16 Feb 2026
A change to the usual event programme for 2026 will see different themes explored each day at International Cat Care-hosted event.
Image: 5second / Adobe Stock
The World Feline Congress has announced its new-look 2026 programme with tickets for the event now on sale.
Hosted by International Cat Care (iCatCare), the congress heads to the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, Wales from 26-28 June.
For the first time, the event will focus on a different theme on each of the three days of congress:
Séverine Tasker, iCatCare’s veterinary strategic lead, said: “I’m excited to welcome veterinary professionals in all roles, at all career stages, to World Feline Congress 2026, to join with us to advance their knowledge in cat friendly veterinary care.
“This year we’re doing things a bit differently, with a changing theme each day and flexible tickets enabling delegates to access the full learning programme.
“It’s an ambitious approach and we’re working closely with our brilliant speakers, sponsors, and venue, to bring together an exceptional learning experience and event.”
More information on the programme and tickets can be found at iCatCare’s website.