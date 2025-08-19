19 Aug 2025
Image: edit / Adobe Stock
The XL bully ownership ban is “failing” and has contributed to a euthanasia surge in local authority and rescue settings, two leading welfare groups have claimed.
Government officials said issues relating to the legislation are being monitored, though they maintain most owners are complying with it.
But the RSPCA and Dogs Trust said their latest figures indicate the extent of its impact and demonstrate the need for change.
RSPCA director of companion animals Samantha Gaines said: “The law has been failing dogs and, crucially, public safety for too long.
“It’s time for decision makers to review the current dog control situation and commit to measures which effectively protect public safety and safeguard dog welfare.”
The XL bully became the fifth type of dog whose ownership was banned under the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act when the measures came into force last year.
The Government maintains the ban was necessary on public safety grounds and argued the number of dogs registered under it, more than 50,000, demonstrated a high level of public compliance.
But in figures released on 12 August, the RSPCA said 1,140 dogs had been seized on suspicion of being banned types across 19 out of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales in 2024, with 714 being euthanised between 18 forces.
Among the 310 dogs whose type were formally specified, the charity said 83% were identified as XL bullies, though officials fear the actual totals affected are likely to be much higher, as only a few forces specified types and many others supplied no data at all.
The charity also highlighted figures from the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes which showed the number of dogs its members euthanised for legislative reasons more than trebled from 201 in 2023 to 693 last year.
Meanwhile, Dogs Trust’s annual Stray Dogs Survey reported a 6% rise in the number of council warden-handled strays that were euthanised in the year to March 2024, equating to around 1,800 individual animals, with the proportion euthanised for legislative reasons jumping from 7% to 24%.
It continued: “It is likely that this shift is at least in part due to the ban on XL bully-type dogs implemented by the UK Government.”
‘Engage closely’
A Government spokesperson said it was “continuing to engage closely with the police, local authorities and rescue and rehoming organisations to monitor the impacts of the XL bully dog ban”.
But Dogs Trust head of public affairs Claire Calder said: “What’s needed is a shift toward preventive, breed-neutral legislation that targets irresponsible breeding practices and owners who fail to keep their dogs under control.”
The ban is not the only area of canine concern, as the survey revealed more stray dogs entered rescue care (42%) in 2023-24 than were reunited with their owners (39%) for the first time since the project began in 1997.
The figures prompted fresh calls for the axing of VAT on pet food and veterinary services, while owners are also being urged to ensure their dogs’ microchip details are up to date.
Although around 60% of strays were found to have microchips, the survey said only 38% had the correct owner details recorded on them.