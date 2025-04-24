24 Apr 2025
Places are now available at an online session, which will take place during May’s Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month.
A pharmaceutical company has announced plans to host a free online parasitology CPD event for BVNA members next month.
Zoetis will run the hour-long session at 7:30pm on Tuesday 20 May, which will provide coaching for vet nurses to help them discuss parasiticide products with pet owners.
The webinar is said to focus on communicating the benefits of parasiticides so nurses can better advise owners when it comes to meeting their pets’ needs, rather than approaching conversations with the objective of “selling” the products.
Pricing and other key considerations for clients in terms of choosing such products will also be addressed.
Zoetis veterinary consultant Ruth Moxon, who will be running the event, said: “We are aiming for attendees to leave the session feeling confident about discussing recommendations to clients on parasiticides.
“The talk will enable them to comfortably explain the features and benefits of the right parasiticide for that pet and owner in an objective way.”
Earlier this year, Zoetis published guidance for veterinary professionals regarding the responsible use of parasiticides in dermatology.
BVNA members – who will celebrate Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month in May – can register for the webinar for free via email at [email protected], while non-members can attend for £15.