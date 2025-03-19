19 Mar 2025
University bosses said they were “thrilled” to unveil the new facility at their campus near Gloucester.
Actor and Hartpury chancellor Martin Clunes at the official opening ceremony.
A new veterinary nursing and technical skills centre has been formally opened at a Gloucestershire university.
The facility at the Hartpury University was officially unveiled by its chancellor, the actor Martin Clunes, in a ceremony on 14 March.
The Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly star praised the profession’s “pure care” during a ceremony attended by sector leaders, project supporters and university governors.
Rosie Scott-Ward, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this outstanding facility, which further strengthens our position as a leader in veterinary nursing education.
“Our students will benefit from an unparalleled learning experience, preparing them to meet the growing demands of the veterinary profession.”
She also paid tribute to the work of the veterinary nursing team, adding: “This facility will further enhance their teaching, providing a dedicated, controlled space where students can refine their clinical skills before applying them in real-world veterinary practice.”
The centre offers laboratory and study spaces, as well as a clinical skills hub with access to animal simulators and training models.
Officials say the facility is intended to provide an “engaging and structured learning environment” for students which leaves them better placed to meet the sector’s enduring demand for newly qualified nurses.
Although analysis published by the RCVS in December suggested that the overall supply of veterinary nurses would exceed total demand this year, shortages are still expected to continue in several areas, including research and industry.
Ms Scott-Ward also thanked project supporters including the Garfield Weston Foundation, Neil Curwen, Burtons Medical Equipment, project management firm Vitruvius and principal contractors Barnwood Construction for their work on the scheme.
She said: “Their generosity, creativity and commitment has been instrumental in making this project a reality.”
Barnwood’s joint managing director, Stuart Pearce, added: “From the outset, the university’s goal has been to create an inspiring and high-quality learning environment that will serve as a catalyst for the personal and professional development of our veterinary nurses of the future.
“It’s fantastic to see this vision come to life and to have played our part in its delivery.”
The opening of the new centre came just two months after Hartpury announced plans for a new veterinary physiotherapy degree programme, which is expected to welcome its first students in the autumn of 2026.
The university is currently working towards gaining accreditation from the Register of Animal Musculoskeletal Practitioners (RAMP) in addition to the existing RCVS recognition of its nursing courses.