15 May 2026
Supporters are being encouraged to sign up now for the chance to climb the roof of an iconic London landmark next month.
Fund-raisers with a head for heights are being invited to take part in a major veterinary sector charity’s latest challenge.
Vetlife supporters are being urged to sign up now to climb across the roof of London’s historic Alexandra Palace to the Angel of Plenty statue that stands 130 metres above sea level.
The challenge, which is being supported by the assessment company Risr, will take place on 19 June to mark Vetlife Day.
Claire Simmons, the company’s UK and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) business development lead, said they were “proud” to support the campaign.
She added: “Veterinary professionals are there for our beloved pets when we need them most, and Vetlife is there for the veterinary professionals.
“We believe it’s vital to support the veterinary community, and we encourage others to do the same.”
The challenge has been planned amid continuing high demand for Vetlife’s services with a record of nearly 6,500 individual contacts to its helpline last year.
The charity also provided more than £150,000 in financial assistance to professionals experiencing hardship.
Anyone interested in taking part in the challenge is asked to email [email protected] by Wednesday 20 May.
Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Although the charity will cover participation costs, it has asked supporters to pledge to raise at least £150 each in sponsorship.