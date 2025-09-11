11 Sept 2025
Clinicians and supporters are being urged to get moving next month, whether on the ground or in the air.
A zipwire challenge at the Twickenham rugby stadium on 17 October is one of the month's fund-raising features.
A leading veterinary charity has launched its main annual fund-raising drive with a warning that demand for its services has reached “an all-time high”.
Professionals and supporters are being urged to get involved in Vetlife’s Active October campaign, which encourages clinicians and practice teams to take up their own pursuits for the cause.
The feature event of this year’s campaign will see participants with a head for heights take a zipwire challenge at the Twickenham rugby stadium on 17 October.
But even if you’d rather keep your feet on the ground, officials say now is the ideal time for individual clinicians and practice staff to get involved.
Eve Ritchie, the charity’s communications officer, said: “The link between physical activity and mental well-being is clear.
“Active October is a fantastic way to improve your own mental health while raising awareness and funds for others.
“Whether you’re zip-lining across Twickenham stadium or walking together as a practice each day, your support matters.”
The importance of Vetlife’s work was highlighted in the spring when it revealed its helpline had received more than 5,000 individual requests for assistance for the first time in 2024 as it launched a fresh appeal for regular donations.
But officials now believe 2025 is on course to exceed that total and become the platform’s busiest year on record.
The group has also said the cost of running the helpline as well as its health and financial support services is likely to exceed £1 million this year.
More information about how to get involved in Active October is available via the Vetlife website. Anyone interested in taking part in the Twickenham challenge is asked to email [email protected]