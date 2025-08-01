1 Aug 2025
New entrants and long-term contributors to the field were recognised during a ceremony at the Harper Adams University.
Left-right AMTRA Chair, Michael Seals, Pam Mosedale, AMTRA CEO, Stephen Dawson, AMTRA Deputy Chair, John Blackwell & AMTRA Deputy CEO, Hillary Cowley
A body overseeing the training of professionals qualified to administer veterinary medicine has celebrated the first cohort of students to complete its Animal Medicines Diploma.
The Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority (AMTRA), which is the UK’s top supporter of animal medicines advisors or suitably qualified persons (SQPs) – held its annual awards ceremony at a Summer Stakeholder event at Harper Adams University.
The organisation also debuted its new Chairman’s Award as part of the celebrations, with the honour recognising individuals who have made “significant contributions” to the industry.
AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson said the 12 students who completed the new Animal Medicines Diploma had “blazed a trail, setting a new standard in professional excellence.”
He said: “To be the first is never easy. It takes determination, resilience, and vision – and every one of the students has demonstrated these qualities; they are not only successful awardees; they are all pioneers.”
The ceremony also celebrated the “best students of the last 12 months,” who were as follows:
The inaugural Chairman’s Award was given to AMTRA assessor Pam Mosedale, who represents her colleagues on the organisation’s council and has worked as an RCVS Practice Standards Scheme inspector.
“To say it was a surprise receiving this award is an understatement,” she said. “I am rarely lost for words, but I certainly was in that moment. I want to thank AMTRA for recognising the work I have done. I have really enjoyed all my contact with SQPs and being involved with AMTRA.”
AMTRA chair Michael Seals described her as “a truly worth recipient” of the honour for having “helped increase understanding and awareness of the SQP qualification and role across the veterinary sector” and her contribution to developing assessment and reporting practices.