5 May 2026
A petition demanding a register of offenders, plus a lifetime ownership ban, has attracted more than 180,000 supporters so far.
Almost 190,000 people have already signed the petition, meaning it is likely to be debated in Westminster.
A senior vet has backed calls for a new register of animal abusers but questioned a proposed lifetime ownership ban for offenders.
Almost 190,000 people have already signed a Parliamentary petition on the issue, meaning it is likely to become the subject of a debate in Westminster.
But while the Government has yet to formally respond to the campaign, its aims have been cautiously welcomed by IVC Evidensia group animal welfare director, Dave Martin.
He said: “An animal abusers register is a good idea in principle, but it needs to be workable, lawful and genuinely effective.”
The petition, led by influencer Bea Elton, exceeded the 100,000-signature threshold at which it will be considered for debate within two days of its launch in March.
The campaign calls for the establishment of a public register of all animal abuse offenders, plus an automatic lifetime ownership ban for anyone convicted of abuse or neglect.
It argues that such measures “could prevent repeat cruelty and break cycles of harm” while also preventing future ownership from being left in the hands of individual courts.
But while the petition envisages the register being accessible to charities, breeders and the public as well as vets, Dr Martin cautioned against the risk of clinicians being expected to “police” animal ownership.
He also argued that a blanket life ban on convicted offenders owning animals in the future would be unlikely to withstand a legal challenge.
He added: “What is needed is a stronger, targeted power for courts to ban individuals from owning animals where animals are used to harm, coerce or exploit others – alongside a police‑led register that supports enforcement, safeguarding and responsible rehoming.”
The campaign’s launch also comes amid growing veterinary and political calls for tougher laws against the sexual abuse of animals and increasing awareness of the links between abuse of animals and people.