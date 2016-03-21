21 Mar
The veterinary sector is being urged to take part in Public Health England’s Antibiotic Guardian campaign as it strives to obtain 100,000 pledges.
The veterinary and medical communities, as well as farmers, students, educators and the public are invited to become antibiotic guardians by choosing a pledge to illustrate how they will make better use of antibiotics and play their part in stopping them becoming obsolete.
“The VMD would like to see the veterinary sector continue to make a significant contribution to this target alongside the human health sector. So, if you haven’t signed up, please do so by March 31.”
Veterinarian and nurse teams can choose from the following pledges:
For more information and to choose your pledge visit www.antibioticguardian.com