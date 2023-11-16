16 Nov
Inaugural VetSkill OSCEs held, making qualification more accessible for student vet nurses.
Student VNs in Northern Ireland have been able to take OSCEs there for the first time.
Prior to assessments for the VetSkill VTEC Level 3 Veterinary Nursing (Companion Animal) qualification on 11 November, students had to travel to the UK mainland to sit them.
Practical examinations lead at VetSkill Emma Du Beck said: “Holding an OSCE in Northern Ireland reflects VetSkill’s inclusive approach to learning, and we loved welcoming all those who attended on the day.”
After working closely with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and North West Regional College (NWRC), VetSkill said it was able to ensure geographical OSCE provision for candidates in Northern Ireland – a move welcomed by candidates, centres and employers.
The 2023 OSCE was held at CAFRE, with the 2024 OSCE to be held at NWRC.
Bethan Pinhey, senior lecturer and programme manager for veterinary nursing courses at CAFRE, said: “We are delighted that CAFRE and veterinary nursing students across Northern Ireland now have the option to sit their final examinations without the additional stress and financial pressure of travel to [Great Britain].”
Ms Pinhey continued: “This will make a tangible difference for students and the whole veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.”
VetSkill is an awarding organisation and end-point assessment provider offering a range of qualifications and services for centres and training providers across the UK.
You can find out about the OSCEs online or email epao@vetskill.com