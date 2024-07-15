15 Jul
The congress nursing stream will run all day on Friday 13 September and will feature dedicated equine nursing lectures and workshops, plus practicals on critical care and bandaging, casting and suturing.
This year’s BEVA Congress will feature a series of practical sessions for veterinary nurses for the first time.
The event is being held at the ACC in Liverpool from 11 to 14 September and, as well as a dedicated lecture and workshop stream for equine nurses, practical sessions on critical care and bandaging, casting and suturing will be held.
The BEVA nursing stream, curated by the equine veterinary nursing committee and chaired by Marie Rippingale, will take place on 13 September and will also include a neurodiversity workshop that is open to all.
Ms Rippingale said: “This congress nursing stream is not to be missed. It is a perfect balance of theory and practical sessions run by friendly and approachable experts in their field who are keen to share their knowledge and experience for the benefit of the equine nursing profession.”
This year’s opening address will be given by Olympic gold medalist Sally Gunnell, who will share her thoughts on maximising performance and celebrate the congress theme of “one medicine”.