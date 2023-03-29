29 Mar
The award aims to highlight the invaluable skills and versatility of EVNs by commending individuals within the profession who are actively championing the role.
BEVA has introduced an award to recognise individuals who go “above and beyond” to champion the role of the equine veterinary nurse.
The Equine Vet Nurse Empowerment Award aims to highlight the “invaluable skills and versatility“ of EVNs by commending individuals within the profession who are actively championing the role of the equine nurse.
BEVA president David Rendle said: “We hope the new award will help to raise the profile of the essential role of RVNs in practice.
“RVNs are an important asset to any equine practice; they have invested a lot of time and effort to become highly skilled, but in some instances, their significant attributes are not being utilised to the full.
“By formally recognising individuals who are actively empowering nurses to perform to their full potential and to progress within the profession, we will be able to encourage others to follow their lead. Ultimately, this should deliver better job satisfaction for RVNs, and more efficient and rewarding teamwork for the practice.”
Examples of actions that may make an individual eligible for the BEVA Vet Nurse Empowerment Award include:
Nominations for the BEVA Veterinary Nurse Empowerment Award close on 28 April and can be made online.
The presidents of the BVNA and BEVA will both be part of the judging panel, while the winner will be announced and the award will be presented at BEVA Congress on 13 September.
In addition to launching a VN committee last year to give nurses a direct voice within the association, BEVA has introduced a dedicated forum for BEVA nurse members to chat directly to each other via the BEVA Buddy app.
Dedicated sessions for VNs will take place at BEVA Congress (13 to 16 September), and a series of career-focused podcasts will be broadcast during the year.
To find out more and to book tickets to BEVA Congress, visit BEVA’s website.