8 Jul 2026
BEVA unveils dedicated congress nursing stream
Stream follows both VNAM theme of compassion and empathy and congress theme of ‘doing the right thing’.
Credit @JasSansi.
BEVA has unveiled its dedicated nursing stream for its 2026 congress.
The VN programme will follow both the Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) theme of compassion and empathy, and the congress’ theme of “doing the right thing”.
BEVA Congress will be held at the ICC Birmingham from 9-12 September, with the VN stream taking place on Friday 11 September.
Designed to support nurses of all experience levels, the stream aims to deliver practical skills, clinical and non-clinical professional development opportunities, focusing on building confidence, communication and VN’s influence within veterinary teams.
BEVA Congress’ VN programme stream guardian, Kassie Hill, said: “I really wanted to create a stream that covers all bases.
“From newer nurses who are building confidence, to experienced head nurses asking, ‘what’s next?’ – everyone should come away with tools they can actually use back in practice.”
‘Compassion and empathy’
Content will include pain recognition and management, reducing stress during clinical procedures, ethical decision-making in practice, opportunities within ambulatory nursing and the future direction of the VN profession.
Miss Hill added: “Welfare is always at the forefront of nursing. It’s what we push for every day, often behind the scenes.”
BEVA’s VN Committee chair, Marie Rippingale, concluded: “VNAM’s campaign theme of compassion and empathy not only reflects the dedication and passion that is required to both train and practise as a veterinary nurse but also highlights the compassion towards patients and people which underpins the skilled care provided by veterinary nurses every day.
“Our VN congress programme this year aims to celebrate and support the invaluable compassion and empathy of equine VNs everywhere.”