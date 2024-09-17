17 Sept 2024
Veterinary professionals are being urged to share tips for promoting a calm workplace for team members and patients by taking part in a major questionnaire this month.
NVS Select Healthcare has launched the Big Chill for September, and wants as many people as possible to take part in its questionnaire.
Tips are being sought in two areas – how they prioritise self-care for themselves and team members, and how they best deal with stressed, nervous or anxious patients.
Gemma Vardy, senior category specialist at NVS Group, said: “Mental health and well-being have never been more important within the veterinary industry, which is why our dedicated Big Chill campaign supports the well-being and mental health of veterinary professionals while also shining a light on animal calming products, such as our calming chews, which help support calm and enhance patient experiences.
“Calm animals in consult rooms are not only desirable from an animal welfare point of view, but also in regard to safety.
“The campaign urges veterinary professionals to share their techniques and advice on how to support small animal patients, to ensure safe examinations can take place with minimal stress to vet, owner and animal.”
The campaign has been supported by sponsors including Pet Remedy, which has a range of calming chews, and all participants will be entered into a draw with a prize of a practice subscription to the VetYogi Collective for up to 10 people.