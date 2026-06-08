8 Jun 2026
The association has also published the full programme for this year’s congress.
Sarah Holliday, president of the BVNA.
Nominations have opened for the BVNA’s annual awards, which will be presented at its congress in October.
In line with this year’s theme, the association is inviting nominations for deserving members of the veterinary team who consistently demonstrate compassion and empathy to patients, clients and colleagues.
Nominations – invited from members of the veterinary profession, friends and family – close on 31 July, with the winners crowned at an awards ceremony and dinner dance at BVNA Congress.
Four categories are available: the Jean Turner Award for RVN of the Year, the Des Thompson Award for vet team member of the year, the Jennifer Townson Award for SVN of the year and Veterinary Nurse Journal Writer of the Year.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday said: “The BVNA Awards recognise the skilled care that individual RVNs and SVNs provide, and the unwavering compassion and empathy that they demonstrate every day.
“We know that veterinary nurses are not only powerful advocates for animal welfare, but also the well-being of the people around them.
“We’re also thrilled to include an awards category for members of the wider veterinary team, who provide such valuable support to their veterinary nursing colleagues.”
The association has also released its full scientific programme for its 2026 congress, held at Telford International Centre from 9 to 11 October.
RVN Linda Ryan, a veterinary technician specialist in both oncology and behaviour, will open the event with her keynote speech “Compassion in action: considering empathy at the heart of veterinary nursing”.
Miss Holliday added: “I find that I am always recharged and inspired by each and every BVNA Congress, which provides a vital opportunity for the veterinary nursing community to come together and share knowledge, experiences and peer-to-peer support.
“I’m looking forward to seeing our delegates, speakers, exhibitors and guests in October.”
Registration for the congress, the complete programme and more information on submitting nominations for the awards ceremony can be found at the event’s official website.