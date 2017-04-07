7 Apr
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service is offering veterinary staff the chance to enhance their knowledge on a range of topics via upcoming CPD events.
The Solihull-based veterinary centre, part of The Linnaeus Group, will be holding seven CPD evening forums throughout the year.
Forthcoming sessions include:
As well as its own events, Willows also hosts regional seminars at other locations – the next of which will take place on 7 June and look at a practical approach to trauma management in cats and dogs.
Four further CPD day meetings are scheduled for later in the year, which will cover a range of topics and disciplines.
The next will take place in May and have a feline focus for nurses.
Practitioners can also attend the centre’s free interactive monthly Clinical Club meetings, which feature case studies and offer the chance to discuss them.
Types of cases vary between meetings and include:
Numbers are limited to 20 delegates per evening, so registration is essential.
Willows’ reading evening sessions have also proved popular, which give practitioners with the chance to improve radiology skills through work with board-certified radiologists.
All events provide participants with certificates of attendance to add to CPD records.
