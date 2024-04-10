10 Apr
Places are now available for the new programme, which is due to begin this autumn.
The BSAVA has announced plans to offer a new Vet Nurse Merit Award in Dentistry, starting this autumn.
The group said the programme is intended for primary care nurses who are interested in developing their knowledge and skills.
Offering 30 hours of CPD, the course aims to empower delegates to:
Lead speaker Stacey Parker said: “This is suitable for all nurses in veterinary practice who are familiar with dental procedures, and there’s a huge amount of content, which I’m really excited to be able to deliver as part of this new Vet Nurse Merit Award.”
More details about the programme are available online, where places can also be booked.