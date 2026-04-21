21 Apr 2026
A newly published policy paper said it wanted to improve recognition of good welfare practices as it urged stakeholders to minimise negative experiences for animals.
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Participants and administrators should “continually work” to remove and minimise negative experiences for animals competing in performance sports, the BVA has warned.
The plea came as the group published its long-awaited new policy paper on the issue, following a two-year review.
The document is based on the association’s broader position that responsible and compassionate use of animals for human benefit is ethically acceptable “with due regard” for their welfare.
But it also acknowledged an enduring concern that not all animal participants in sport enjoyed a “positive welfare experience” throughout their lives.
It added: “All sports that include the use of animals should continually work towards ensuring and promoting positive experiences for the animals involved and removing or minimising any negative experiences to ensure animals can experience at least a life worth living and preferably a good life.”
The paper makes 10 specific recommendations, including the development of a new life-long traceability system, veterinary access to traceability information and veterinary involvement in sporting governance and regulation.
It also calls for all stakeholders to recognise a “lifelong duty of care” to animals bred for sport, regardless of whether they compete or not, and for health and welfare to be prioritised in decision making linked to individual animals.
The paper said its aim was to support clinicians, stakeholders and the wider public to recognise good current practice and identify where improvements may be needed.
It does not refer to any specific discipline directly, using the performance sport term to refer to “organised, competitive activities involving animals that are structured and regulated”.
But it does urge governing bodies to “set and enforce clear welfare standards that are transparent, evidence-based and adequately resourced”.
The latter element appears to echo concerns raised by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) in its campaign for a betting levy, similar to that already in place in horse racing, to support its welfare aspirations.
Further coverage in Vet Times 56.17.