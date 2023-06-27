27 Jun 2023
Nominations open for new awards, which will be presented during the London Vet Show later this year.
Image © patpitchaya / Adobe Stock
The BVA has launched a new well-being awards scheme, which aims to recognise the businesses that have embraced the ideas of its Good Veterinary Workplaces campaign.
Officials say the BVA Wellbeing Awards, which will be presented for the first time this autumn, have evolved from the Vet Wellbeing Awards founded by SPVS.
But, in addition to two award categories for veterinary practices with up to or more than 25 employees respectively, a new award will also recognise non-clinical workspaces, too.
BVA junior vice-president Anna Judson said: “The culture in a workplace has an impact on every aspect of a business, but most especially when it comes to building a happy, healthy and resilient workforce.
“That’s why it’s so important that staff feel heard, valued and supported. BVA’s Wellbeing Awards are an important opportunity for teams to shout about innovative practices that are going the extra mile to support well-being.
“After all, good veterinary workplaces are good for people, good for animals in their care and ultimately good for business.”
Entries will need to include pictures demonstrating team culture and must show evidence of the following criteria:
Nominations will close on Monday 11 September and the winners will be announced at the BVA’s Gala Dinner during the London Vet Show in November.
To submit a nomination, or find out more about the awards, visit the BVA Wellbeing Awards website.