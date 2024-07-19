19 Jul 2024
Nominations are open for the second annual awards for businesses that embrace the ideas of the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces programme.
Nominations have opened for the second annual BVA Wellbeing Awards, which aim to recognise businesses that have adopted the ideas of its Good Veterinary Workplaces programme.
The scheme, which evolved from the Vet Wellbeing Awards founded by SPVS, was launched from the first time last year and the 2024 winners will be announced in the autumn.
The awards, which are sponsored by MSD Animal Health, are split into three categories for small or medium practices of up to 25 staff, large practices and non-clinical workplaces.
BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “We spend so much of our lives at work, it’s therefore so important we feel happy and valued while we’re there.
“Prioritising well-being is not only good for individuals, it also makes good business sense. Happy, healthy workplaces retain their talent, which builds a resilient workforce, which in turn benefits the sustainability of the business.
“The BVA Wellbeing Awards shine a light on the workplaces getting the balance right, working hard to go the extra mile to maintain, protect and enhance their team’s well-being.”
Victoria Miles, MSD Animal Health’s UK companion animal business unit director, said her organisation was “proud” to support the initiative.
She added: “Vets are crucial to the health and welfare of the nation’s pets and livestock, which makes it so important to create happy work environments where practice teams can thrive.
“The steps so many veterinary workplaces are now making to support staff well-being are showing the way forward and we are excited to celebrate these achievements at this year’s awards.”
Nominations will remain open until 9 September, with the winners being announced at the BVA awards dinner which will take place on 14 November during London Vet Show. More information about the awards can be found at www.bva.co.uk/wellbeing-awards