18 May 2026
Sean Wensley will receive the Impact Award for demonstrating how clinicians ‘create tangible improvements in animal welfare’.
BVA past president Sean Wensley will be among the recipients at this year’s RCVS Awards.
The college announced Dr Wensley will take home the Impact Award for his contributions to animal welfare.
The vet played a key role in developing the BVA’s animal welfare strategy during his tenure as the association’s president in 2015-16, and he did so again as chair of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe’s Animal Welfare Working Group, which developed a Europe-wide animal welfare strategy in 2021.
His nominator, RCVS fellow Paul McGreevy, said his career “illustrates the critical path from science to impact”, adding: “Sean’s combination of strategic leadership, gentle diplomacy, and compelling communication makes him an ideal ambassador for showcasing how veterinary professionals create tangible improvements in animal welfare.”
Former RVC principal Lance Lanyon will be the recipient of the 2026 Queen’s Award, the RCVS’ highest honour.
Prof Lanyon’s distinguished career began in 1967 as a lecturer in anatomy and Bristol Vet School, and he also taught at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
Samantha Fontaine, senior lecturer in veterinary science and education at the University of Glasgow’s School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine, will claim the VN Golden Jubilee Award.
Miss Fontaine created Glasgow’s MSc Programme in Advanced Veterinary Nursing Practice, which launched in 2017.
Fellow nurse Helen Silver-MacMahon will receive the Inspiration Award, having been recognised for her leadership and development roles.
The Compassion Award will go to Robert Campbell, clinical skills lecturer at the University of Liverpool’s vet school, for his work leading “Schwartz Rounds”, confidential group forums for staff and students to discuss emotional aspects of their work with a view to improving well-being.
Firefighter and founder of the British Animal Rescue and Trauma Care Association Jim Green and RVC animal behaviour and welfare researcher Rowena Packer have been awarded Honorary Associateships.
Vet Sanjay Singh, who leads the Help in Suffering charity’s vaccination programme in Jaipur, will receive the International Award, while the Student Community Award will go to final-year RVC student Lharanya Somasundaram.
The inaugural Collaboration Award has been given to the global Essential Veterinary Medicine List for Food-Producing Animals, a collaboration between the World Veterinary Association and UK-based equine welfare charity Brooke.
The list aims to provide national governments, local and regional authorities and individual clinicians access to a comprehensive list of veterinary medicines and what they can treat.
RCVS president Tim Parkin said: “This project is such a great example of the power of collaboration and how the relatively simple idea of working together to ensure that more people get more information can have tangible impacts on animal health and welfare – as well as lives and livelihoods – across the world.”
All awards will be formally presented at Royal College Day at Westminster on 3 July.