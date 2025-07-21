21 Jul 2025
Nearly 30 recordings have been made available initially and officials hope the scheme will help members to “stay up to date” throughout their careers.
The BVA has launched a new online CPD library, which it hopes will offer members easier access to educational materials.
The initial collection contains 28 on-demand recordings and officials say more will be added on a regular basis, while a QR code link to the RCVS 1CPD app is intended to help members record their training.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “All veterinary professionals will understand the crucial role that CPD plays in maintaining and enhancing our knowledge and skills.
“Whether you’re catching up on missed sessions or looking to revisit key topics, the new BVA CPD library can help members stay up to date throughout your career.”
Among the resources already available in the library are BVA webinars including “Managing emotions in stressful situations” and “Shaping practice culture as a team”.
The collection also includes sessions from the BVA Congress stream held each year at the London Vet Show, such as “Is neutering dogs doing more harm than good?”
The library is available solely to BVA members via its website.