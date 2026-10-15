15 Oct 2026
Tickets for the free event, which follows the AgriFuture Forum, can be reserved online.
The free BVEDS anniversary event takes place in London on 22 October
An organisation which promotes inclusivity in the veterinary sector is inviting veterinary professionals to a free event celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Founded in 2016, the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society (BVEDS) is marking the milestone with a networking and drinks event at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London, which is open to vets, vet nurses, students of colour, people in adjacent fields and allies.
The event takes place at 5:30pm on Thursday 22 October following the AgriFuture Forum, which BVEDS is hosting alongside the National Farmers’ Union and Culture Roots Collective.
The forum will feature speakers including former RCVS president Mandisa Greene, applied microbiology professor Emmanuel Adukwu and journalist and broadcaster Marcus Ryder.
AgriFuture Forum tickets cost £50 (or £20 for students), while tickets for the BVEDS celebration – which can be ordered separately – are free. They can be ordered online.
Speaking on the Vet Times Podcast, BVEDS co-founder Issa Robson reflected on the decade it has been in operation and the “very public conversation” it has facilitated around racism within the veterinary sector.
She said: “I feel like BVEDS has been very instrumental getting organisations to not only acknowledge racism is part of people’s working lives, but also that they need to do something and that people need to be vocal, and that it needs to happen even when we’re not in the room.”
Dr Robson added: “BVEDS is turning 10, which is amazing. We’re having an event to celebrate BVEDS’ 10-year anniversary in Shoreditch on Thursday 22 October. The tickets are free. We would love to see everybody there, so please do join us.”