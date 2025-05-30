30 May 2025
The British Veterinary LGBT+ Society is planning a number of events – starting at the RVC’s Camden campus on 4 July – to mark its 10-year anniversary.
BVLGBT+ Society members have much planned for their 10 year celebration.
The British Veterinary LGBT+ (BVLGBT+) Society will be holding an event at the RVC as part of celebrations to mark its tenth anniversary.
Formed to bring the LGBTQ+ veterinary community together for friendship and support and to promote equality in the profession, the community has grown during the past 10 years and now includes more than 400 members, with many more following on social media.
To mark the milestone, members and allies of the BVLGBT+ are being invited to the RVC’s Camden campus on 4 July, where special guest field biologist, wildlife filmmaker and TV presenter Dan O’Neill will deliver a lecture followed by a Q&A with the RVC’s lead on sexual orientations and gender identities (SOGI).
The evening will conclude with a food and drinks reception and is being held the day before a pre-London Pride brunch at the BVA’s headquarters in London on 5 July. The group will also be marching at Glasgow Pride on 17 July.
A spokesperson for the group said that, while many of its members report they experience positive and inclusive workplaces, challenges remain for LGBTQ+ people both within the veterinary profession and in the wider community.
The spokesperson added: “The BVLGBT+ works hard to advocate for our members where we can, but we cannot do it alone. We are grateful for our allies within the industry; individuals and organisations who actively support and advocate for the rights and well-being of LGBTQ+ people in the profession.
“We had crucial support from Vet Times at the beginning when the society was being launched and have had incredible support from the BVA since we were founded, along with amazing and loyal sponsorship over the years.”
For more information about the BVLGBT+ Society and its upcoming events, email Peter Heather at [email protected] or visit BVLGBT.org