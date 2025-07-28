28 Jul 2025
The association previously held elections to determine its new council members.
BVNA 60 years diamond anniversary
The BVNA has announced the first batch of appointments to join its council since it moved away from the process of holding elections.
The association confirmed five new members will be joining its body, four full RVN members and one student.
Where previously it ran annual elections to fill vacancies within the body, the BVNA has followed the RCVS in switching to an appointment-based system.
Emily Bacon, Macauly Gatenby, Dan Lidgbird, and Krishna Mistry will fill the vacant RVN seats, while Alice Langstone is the successful student candidate.
They will be presented to the BVNA’s annual meeting for ratification on Saturday 11 October.
The successful candidates will serve a three-year term on the council.
The association also announced the incoming BVNA officer team for the 2025/6 term, with RVN Sarah Holliday succeeding Lyndsay Hughes, who becomes senior vice-president; Steph Worsley becoming junior vice-president; Nikki McLeod honorary secretary and Hamish Morrin honorary treasurer.
The officer team will also be ratified at the annual meeting, to be held during BVNA Congress.
Congress will be held at Telford International Centre between Friday 10 October and Sunday 12 October.
Tickets are available at the BVNA’s website, with early bird registration closing on 31 July.
A BVNA spokesperson said sign-ups have been promising thus far: “We are truly delighted that so many members of the vibrant veterinary nursing community have already opted to join us in October, with registrations already surpassing our projections.
“With early bird registration closing on our extra-special diamond year BVNA Congress very soon, now is the perfect time to register and join us, too.”