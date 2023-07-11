11 Jul
Fewer members voted than last year, but five new representatives have been chosen to serve on the body for three years.
The BVNA has published the results of the annual elections to its ruling council following the closure of polls on Friday 7 July.
Ten candidates were nominated for five seats on the body – three for RVNs and two for student representatives.
Members were able to cast their votes from the beginning of June and the total votes cast for each candidate was as follows:
The student candidates were:
A total of 212 members voted out of an electorate of more than 6,000, equating to a turnout of 3.51%, which was down from the 4.75% recorded during last year’s elections.
The association said: “[The] BVNA would like to thank all candidates for applying, plus members who voted in the elections this year and look forward to welcoming the successful candidates onto BVNA council in October.”
The successful candidates, who have been elected to serve three-year terms, will now be presented to the association’s annual meeting, which takes place on 8 October during its annual congress in Telford, for ratification.