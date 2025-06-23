23 Jun 2025
The BVNA has announced the winners of its annual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) competition.
Jessica Dawe, deputy head nurse at the Nine Mile Veterinary Hospital near Wokingham, was named as the individual winner, while the team award went to the nurses at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists.
The association had called on colleagues and clients to nominate the RVN and SVN “diamonds” in their practice as part of its 60th anniversary.
Mrs Dawe was described in her nomination as the “backbone” of her practice and “an amazing veterinary nurse, colleague, manager and friend to everyone.
“Her resilience, modesty, knowledge and clinical skills are admirable and we would be lost without her.”
The team at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists were described as “exceptional” nurses who help the vets deliver “gold standard care” and share their expertise at CPD events.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said the association was “delighted” with the response it received for the competition this year.
She added: “It has been a wonderful opportunity to highlight so many of the ‘diamonds’ in the VN profession, who champion the VN role, animal welfare, colleagues, and pet caregivers in their work every single day.
“The entries we have received have inspired and energised us, and we hope it’s been a real boost to all those who have been nominated, too.
“It was incredibly difficult to judge the entries and shortlist our deserving winners and runners up, and we’d like to thank everyone [who] took the time to nominate their VN ‘diamonds’.”
Claire Mortimore of Caerphilly Veterinary Clinic was revealed as the individual runner up for her “gentle approach, depth of knowledge, and unwavering compassion” and her “remarkable resilience and bravery” following a breast cancer diagnosis last year.
York Vets for Pets’ nursing team was also named runner-up for showing a “level of teamwork and dedication second to none” and for being “the heart and soul of the practice”.
Along with the awards, the winners each received a £100 Love2Shop voucher, while the runners-up have received a £50 voucher.
More information on the winners and runners up can be found on the BVNA website.