30 Jul 2026
Six new councillors will join the body this autumn, following the completion of the association’s application process.
The six new BVNA Council members are announced.
The BVNA has announced the appointment of six new council members from what its leaders described as an “exceptional” group of applicants.
Four RVNs – Kirsty Cavill, Hayley Coley, Lauren Read and Abigail Tobin – will join the body this autumn, alongside student members Abby Nascimento and Agne Burokaite.
A total of 19 RVNs, plus four student members, put themselves forward during the application process, which ran from late March until mid-May.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday said: “Along with the unprecedented volume, the standard of applications was also exceptional.
“All applications came from RVNs and SVNs who are clearly dedicated to their profession, passionate about representing the veterinary nursing voice and committed to supporting BVNA as their professional representative body.
“It was incredibly difficult for our selection panel to make their shortlist.”
After the appointments were approved at the council’s latest meeting last weekend, the new members will formally join the council at the annual meeting, which will take place during BVNA Congress in Telford in October.
Mrs Holliday added: “A strong and inclusive council is essential to enable BVNA to provide a clear voice for veterinary nurses, and the diverse individuals making up our profession.
“I am therefore delighted at the level of engagement with this year’s application process.
“Ultimately our work simply is not possible without the collective support of BVNA members, and it can only be of benefit to BVNA and the wider profession that so many are willing to put themselves forwards to be part of the work we do.
“With ongoing work towards real change for the profession through a reformed Veterinary Surgeons Act, it is certainly an exciting time to be part of BVNA council.
“I look forward to welcoming the successful candidates in October.”