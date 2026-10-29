29 Oct 2026
BVNA president Steph Worsley described the winning VNs and wider team members as “inspiring”.
Katie Vokes (left) receives the RVN of the Year award from new BVNA president Steph Worsley.
Veterinary nurses and team members have been celebrated for their displays of compassion and empathy as the BVNA held its annual awards ceremony at its 2026 Congress.
Held from 9-11 October at Telford International Centre, the conference brought together approximately 1,200 delegates from across the VN profession, with a programme embodying outgoing BVNA president Sarah Holliday’s theme of compassion and empathy.
Katie Vokes, head RVN at Beaumont Veterinary Centres, was crowned RVN of the Year and took home the Jean Turner Award.
Nominated by a colleague, Miss Vokes was described as someone people naturally turn to and “steady, supportive and always focused on helping others feel capable and valued”.
Hannah Chapman, of Rase Veterinary Centre, took home the Jennifer Townson Award as the SVN of the Year, with her nominee hailing her “extraordinary ability to connect with both animals and people during vulnerable moments”.
The Des Thompson Award, given to the Veterinary Team Member of the Year, was awarded to Warren House Veterinary Centre practice manager Gemma Farrell.
Nominated by four of her colleagues, she was celebrated for her “exceptional” emotional intelligence and “incredible ability to understand people, recognise their strengths and support them through challenges”.
Amy Morton won the Veterinary Nursing Journal Writer of the Year Award for her article, “The importance of quality-of-life assessments for senior patients”.
New BVNA president Steph Worsley, who described presenting the awards as an “enormous privilege”, said: “The ceremony gave us a special opportunity to showcase the inspiring people making up the veterinary professions, and who all demonstrate compassion and empathy in their work.
“I would like to congratulate all of the deserving nominees, finalists and winners across all of our award categories.
“All should feel exceptionally proud of their contributions to the profession, which has gained the recognition of those around them.”