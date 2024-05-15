15 May
Voting will open for members on 3 June to select for the three available seats and will close on 28 June.
The BVNA has announced that seven RVN candidates will be standing for election to its council.
The candidates are:
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes commented: “I am delighted that seven RVNs have been put forward to stand for our council elections this year. I would like to thank all candidates for having the courage and dedication to our profession in order to do so.
“It is an exciting time to be part of BVNA council, and the successful candidates who join us will be part of our work to shape the future of the veterinary nursing profession.”