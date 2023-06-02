2 Jun
With polling open until 17 July, full and student members of the association are able to choose from RVN and student candidates for the five seats available on council.
RVNs are being urged to vote in the BVNA council elections, with polling now open.
Three RVN seats and two student seats are available on council, with 10 candidates having been put forward for election.
The RVN candidates are:
The student candidates are:
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said: “It is that exciting time of the year again. I am really pleased to see the list of great candidates that have put themselves forward for election this year. It takes courage and dedication to run for BVNA council and the lucky candidates will be shaping the direction of veterinary nursing.
“Now is when our members have the chance to vote for the people they think will represent their voice best on BVNA council for the next three years. I would urge everyone to read the manifestos, engage with the social media content throughout the election period and vote.”
Voting is open to full and student BVNA members until Friday 7 July 2023.
Candidate manifestos and information on how to vote is available online.