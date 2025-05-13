13 May 2025
Leaders say new Government plans show their long-standing campaign to secure formal protection of the veterinary nurse title can succeed.
Image © Molostock / Adobe Stock
Veterinary nursing leaders have hailed new Government proposals to introduce formal legal protection of the nurse title within the human health sphere.
BVNA leaders say the plans show their long-standing aim of achieving similar protection for veterinary nurses is achievable and have vowed to work “tirelessly” until it is secured.
The measures, announced yesterday (12 May), will make it a specific offence for anyone to describe themselves as a nurse without relevant registrations and qualifications, with anyone breaching the law likely to be fined.
Officials said the plans would improve safety and protection for both patients and staff alike.
But while she said her organisation was “delighted” by the plan, BVNA president Lindsay Hughes argued that its concern with protecting public safety also applied to veterinary nursing.
She said: “The public should be able to have complete trust in the individuals caring for their much-loved pets – among all other species of animals – and the advice they provide.
“Ensuring that only individuals who are qualified and registered may be referred to as a ‘veterinary nurse’ is pivotal for animal welfare and public health.”
The announcement of the measures, which the Department for Health and Social Care said will be implemented during the current Parliament, coincided with both the ongoing Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month and initial discussions with Government on new veterinary sector legislation.
Mrs Hughes said the association was “working closely” with Defra on the issue and highlighted the Competition and Markets Authority’s calls for reform including protection of the veterinary nurse title.
She added: “We are seizing every available opportunity to raise awareness of RVNs’ vital role within animal welfare and public health, and to campaign for rightful protection of the ‘veterinary nurse’ title.
“This news from the human healthcare sector demonstrates that title protection can be achieved – and BVNA will work tirelessly until it comes to fruition for veterinary nurses, too.”