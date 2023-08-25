25 Aug
With BVNA congress fast approaching, the association is calling for nurses who would like the opportunity to showcase their talents and wares during the conference.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace’s theme for the year has been “empowerment”, and congress is set to bring lots of exciting new features – including a park run and afternoon tea.
At the 50th anniversary of the congress, BVNA is also inviting nurses who have diversified or have a sideline to their nursing careers to get in touch for the opportunity to sell their creations.
For more information, email lisa@bvna.co.uk
The scientific programme will offer more than 120 hours of CPD, covering a wide variety of topics to promote evidence-based veterinary nursing practice. Lecture streams include advanced nursing, anaesthesia and analgesia and care for the geriatric patient.
Tickets to the conference, which will take place at Telford International Centre on 6 to 8 October, are still available.