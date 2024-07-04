4 Jul
Educational support will be offered via a range of platforms in an initiative that both sides hope will champion the role of nurses in practice.
The BVNA has welcomed a new partnership with a major animal health firm that it hopes will expand the educational support available to its members.
The group has joined forces with Zoetis in an initiative that intends to boost the roles of both RVNs and VCAs in advancing small animal care.
Under the partnership, Zoetis will share knowledge with BVNA members through webinars and regional CPD events, as well as at the BVNA’s annual Congress in Telford in October.
The initiatives were developed after research indicated that eight in 10 veterinary nurses were interested in specific CPD support relating to parasiticides.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Zoetis on this new initiative. This partnership fully aligns with our commitment to promote the vital work of veterinary nurses in upholding animal welfare, plus those in wider veterinary care roles.
“We look forward to working together to enhance our offering to BVNA members, across many of our educational activities as an association.”
Louise Longstaff, Zoetis national veterinary manager for companion animals, said the group was looking forward to meeting nurses’ CPD needs in light of its research and “delighted” to announce the initiative soon after the end of this year’s Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month.
She added: “We are excited to partner with the veterinary nursing profession in this way. Veterinary nurses, alongside veterinary care assistants, all play a key role in the ongoing health and welfare of clients’ pets and as the backbone of every practice, they are to be applauded for all that they do.”