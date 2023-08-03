3 Aug
The scheme is the latest initiative within the work of the VN Futures Diversity, Inclusivity and Widening Participation working group.
The BVNA has today (3 August) launched a free-to-access menopause toolkit for veterinary nurses.
The initiative is part of the VN Futures Diversity, Inclusivity and Widening Participation (DIWP) working group project, which aims to promote sustainability and career paths in the profession.
The scheme offers a range of resources, including discussion panels, blog articles and podcasts to assist veterinary nurses navigating menopause and perimenopause – both personally and in the workplace.
There are also resources for employers and colleagues of those affected by the menopause, and example policies to assist organisations to adopt menopause-friendly measures.
Alex Taylor, BVNA senior vice-president and DIWP chairperson, said: “We strongly believe that all employers should have a menopause policy and put measures in place to ensure veterinary nurses affected by menopause can carry out the job role without feeling embarrassed or worried that menopausal symptoms will interfere with their everyday work life and career progression.
“By working together, both employers and employees can make reasonable adjustments in the workplace to provide a menopause-friendly environment that is inclusive for all.”
The toolkit can be accessed via the BVNA website.