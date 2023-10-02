2 Oct
Members and non-members alike have been told their feedback is “vital” as the group’s president urged them to take part.
The BVNA has opened a new annual survey of both its members and the wider profession in a move that it says will help to inform its future direction.
The initiative has been launched ahead of the organisation’s 50th annual congress, which opens in Telford on Friday.
Separate surveys, for members and non-members respectively, have been developed to examine questions including what the profession wants from the association.
Other topics include broadening engagement with the profession as a whole and the types of membership benefits that are valued and used.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said the initiative offered an “important opportunity” for both members and other professionals to have their say.
She added: “Our upcoming 50th annual BVNA Congress highlights that, as an association, we have progressed and adapted with the times. Your ongoing feedback is vital to enable us to do so.
“We know that there are many new challenges currently affecting veterinary nurses and their teams.
“Completing the BVNA survey will mean that we can understand more about what the profession needs from us, and how we can shape what we do to meet these needs.
“Take the opportunity to speak to us at BVNA Congress, complete the survey, and make sure you use your voice to shape our direction.”
The surveys for members and non-members will remain open until midnight on 30 November.
The association said a summary of the project’s findings will be released early in the new year.