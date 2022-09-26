26 Sept 2022
Two surveys – one for the veterinary professions and the other for the public – have been launched to gather information in support of renewed efforts to secure title protection for veterinary nurses.
The BVNA has launched a survey today (26 September) to gather information to support its campaign for statutory protection of the title “veterinary nurse”.
Data collected will provide an overview of how those within the veterinary professions feel about the issue and how it might affect them, their patients and the public – who will also be surveyed.
The campaign is being supported by both the BVA and the RCVS, which, following the work of its legislation working party, has already recommended statutory protection of the title to the Government.
This recommendation forms part of proposals for wider legislative change to the 1966 Veterinary Surgeons Act.
The BVA and BVNA have since jointly written to Defra, to express their support for the recommendations that were made by RCVS council.
Representatives from the BVNA and BVA will also be hosting a discussion panel during BVNA Congress 2022 to provide delegates with the opportunity to ask questions about the campaign, and gain an insight into the process of legislative change.
The RCVS started a Government petition in 2015 to push for parliamentary time to be given to the issue; however, the number of people signing the petition was below the threshold of 100,000 needed for the Government to consider a debate on the topic.
The BVNA has more recently collaborated with other professional associations that have achieved statutory title protection, such as the British Association of Dental Nurses, to better inform its approach to lobbying.
The survey will gather information on how veterinary professionals feel about the title not being protected, and how this may impact them in their work – themselves, their patients and pet owners.
It will also provide more detail on the current understanding of the role of the veterinary nurse among the public, and how they feel about the potential use of unqualified staff. Veterinary practices are also encouraged to share this survey aimed at the public among their clients.
BVNA president Alex Taylor said: “Statutory protection of the title ‘veterinary nurse’ is long overdue. The aim of the BVNA survey is to really dig deep and find out what this means to veterinary nurses, the wider profession and the public.
“Although change can take time, it is happening, but we need to produce evidence that will further support this change and filling in this survey will do just that.”
The surveys – for both veterinary professionals and the public – will be open between 26 September and 30 November.
A report of the findings will then be produced and published by the BVNA, which will also be presented to Defra to support the proposal.