10 Sept
The scheme is aimed at those supervising and supporting student veterinary nurses.
The BVNA has unveiled a new Clinical Coach Toolkit to its members, offering a range of accessible resources aimed at those supervising and supporting student veterinary nurses (SVNs).
The scheme offers a range of resources intended to help clinical supervisors in supporting both themselves and their students, as well as the chance to take part in biannual meetings led by the association – with the first taking place in person at next month’s BVNA Congress in Telford.
The session will take place on the second day of the congress – Saturday 12 October – and is intended to enable supervisors to collaborate on current training issues. It will be followed by a virtual meeting in the spring.
Project lead and BVNA council member Steph Worsley said: “The BVNA has led the work on this toolkit, which we feel is an important resource for any RVN or vet carrying out the clinical coach role for an SVN.
“This is a role that is pivotal to any student’s experience of training; responsible for developing the practical skills needed for SVNs to enter the veterinary nursing profession successfully, and requiring a range of coaching, mentoring and leadership skills – on top of continuing clinical support.”
BVNA President Lyndsay Hughes added: “I am proud that the BVNA council team has led this project for the benefit of the veterinary nursing profession, and we are delighted to offer this toolkit to BVNA members.
“Clinical supervisors have a demanding, but hugely important role in fostering the profession of the future, and truly deserve our recognition and support. We look forward to holding the first discussion session for clinical coaches at BVNA Congress in October, which will become an annual feature of our event.”
The toolkit is available to access online and is free of charge to BVNA members.