21 May 2025
Officials have urged colleagues and clients to submit nominations now before the end of the annual campaign next week.
BVNA officials have hailed the response to their campaign to recognise the profession’s “diamonds” during the current Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
Time is running out to recognise the nurses who go furthest to make a difference to their practices and patients during the May initiative.
Now, with the diamond celebration of the group’s 60th anniversary year drawing to a close next weekend, officials have made a final appeal for staff and clients to showcase the nurses that they know.
An association spokesperson said: “We have had a great response to our ‘Who is the diamond in your practice?’ VNAM 2025 competition so far, and it has been so inspiring to see individual SVNs and RVNs being celebrated for the significant contribution they bring to vet teams.
“The nomination deadline is quickly approaching at the end of May, and we’d love to showcase as many brilliant veterinary nurses as we can throughout this year’s VNAM.
“We’d urge anyone working alongside veterinary nursing ‘diamonds’ to nominate a special individual or nursing team and recognise them for all they do for animal welfare and the wider team.”
Further details are available via the BVNA’s VNAM webpage.