1 Nov
“…this is your profession, and I will dutifully stand and serve you, and speak on your behalf, as loudly as I can and wherever I can” – BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes.
The BVNA welcomed new council members at its annual congress last month where it was also announced president Lyndsay Hughes will be commencing a second term, continuing with her established theme of progression.
In her address during BVNA’s annual meeting, Mrs Hughes said: “My theme for my 2023-4 presidential year was ‘Progression’. This is important for the development of ourselves and each other as individuals, but all coming together as a collective to progress our great profession.”
Mrs Hughes added: “I stand before you again this year, asking the same of you as I did last year – this is your profession, and I will dutifully stand and serve you, and speak on your behalf, as loudly as I can and wherever I can. But I need every single one of you to engage with the work being undertaken.
“Whether that is by me, the association or by engaging with anything that can impact you as a veterinary nurse. You have the power to help make the changes; we are stronger together and always will be.”
Mrs Hughes also introduced BVNA’s Charity of the Year for 2024-5 – the Daphne Shipman Benevolent Fund – set up in memory of veterinary nurse Daphne Shipman.
Ms Shipman was the chief steward for BVNA Congress for many years. After living with cancer, she died in June 1999. The fund has since been made available to BVNA members with the objective of supporting members, their spouses, relations or dependents who are in need, hardship or distress.